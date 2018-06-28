Less Stormy Soon?

Our typical summertime pattern of isolated early morning showers with scattered activity firing up by the afternoon will close out the work week. The bulk of the moisture will stay concentrated over the inland areas with the potential for strong thunderstorms.

High pressure over the Western Atlantic will generate southeast winds into the start of the weekend. By Saturday, Saharan dust will also return to the forecast. This drier air will not eliminate rain chances. Just bring fewer inland storms by the afternoon/evening hours.

Our typical summer pattern will resume by the start of the week.

TROPICS

Outside of a few weak waves, there are no areas of interest for tropical development in the Atlantic Basin.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.