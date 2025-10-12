Today looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies and slightly lower humidity behind the Fall Front. A stray storm can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the mid-80s and lows in the 70s.

Looking ahead to the work week, the nice weather continues. Expect daily doses of sun with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the lower 70s. A second push of dry air will move in midweek, setting up for more nice weather through the end of the work week. It may not be until next Sunday or Monday that we see our next rain chance as another front approaches from the northwest.

Tropical Update

Jerry is gone. However, a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of development this week.

This is expected to turn out to sea and doesn’t pose a threat to us in South Florida. Next name is Lorenzo.