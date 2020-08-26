LAURA TO BECOME A CAT 4 TODAY

Major Storm Laura

Laura is forecast to strengthen to a Category 4 Wednesday afternoon. Potentially catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding expected along the Northwest Gulf coast tonight. Steps to protect life and property should be rushed to completion in the next couple of hours.








It will make landfall overnight into Thursday morning between Texas and Louisiana. However, it should be mentioned that Laura is large, and wind, storm surge, and rainfall hazards will extend far from the center.


Tropical storm conditions will be felt by this afternoon along the Northwest Gulf coast and hurricane conditions reach the warning area tonight.







Here is a look at the impacts expected due to major storm Laura:







 


High pressure to the North and Laura in the Gulf (moving toward the NW Gulf coast) is keeping the wind on the breezy side along the East coast of South Florida. This will drive in an occasional shower overnight/morning. By the afternoon, the sea breeze will fire up some spotty inland storms. Plenty of heat expected with highs in the low 90’s and feeling like the 100’s due to the humidity. Rain chance will be typical through the weekend at around 40%.







Due to the size and strength of Laura, large swells are being generated in the Gulf. It is creating 3-7 foot seas into the West coast of Florida. Therefore, High Surf Advisory in effect and rip currents as well.







Keep it tuned to your Storm Station for the latest!


Vivian Gonzalez


Meteorologist, AMS Certified


WSVN Channel 7
			

							
			

						

					

	
	

			





				

					
