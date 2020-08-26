LAURA TO BECOME A CAT 4 TODAY

Major Storm Laura

Laura is forecast to strengthen to a Category 4 Wednesday afternoon. Potentially catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding expected along the Northwest Gulf coast tonight. Steps to protect life and property should be rushed to completion in the next couple of hours.

#Laura is almost a major storm. It's forecast to become a Category 4 today. A new advisory with updated strength will be issued at 8 am. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/TjNED6mVzO — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 26, 2020

It will make landfall overnight into Thursday morning between Texas and Louisiana. However, it should be mentioned that Laura is large, and wind, storm surge, and rainfall hazards will extend far from the center.

Tropical storm conditions will be felt by this afternoon along the Northwest Gulf coast and hurricane conditions reach the warning area tonight.

Hurricane #Laura is expected to make landfall overnight tonight somewhere near the TX/LA border as a major (possibly category 4) hurricane. #7weather pic.twitter.com/4XNk37e8Dm — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 26, 2020

Here is a look at the impacts expected due to major storm Laura:

T.S. conditions arrive along Gulf coast this afternoon. Hurricane conditions reach warning area tonight. Potentially catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, & flash flooding expected along the NW Gulf coast. @wsvn @7weather #trackingthetropics #laura pic.twitter.com/mm78POIJ0z — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 26, 2020

South Florida Weather

High pressure to the North and Laura in the Gulf (moving toward the NW Gulf coast) is keeping the wind on the breezy side along the East coast of South Florida. This will drive in an occasional shower overnight/morning. By the afternoon, the sea breeze will fire up some spotty inland storms. Plenty of heat expected with highs in the low 90’s and feeling like the 100’s due to the humidity. Rain chance will be typical through the weekend at around 40%.

It will be breezy today with winds out of the SE as high pressure remains in control. Temps. will heat up into the low 90's this afternoon & feel like the 100's due to the high humidity. There is a chance of see spotty showers. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/hfaoZGBod3 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 26, 2020

Due to the size and strength of Laura, large swells are being generated in the Gulf. It is creating 3-7 foot seas into the West coast of Florida. Therefore, High Surf Advisory in effect and rip currents as well.

Large & dangerous #Laura in the Gulf headed toward TX/LA creating high seas along the West coast of Florida. High Surf Advisory in effect & boating not recommended. @wsvn @7weather #trackingthetropics #stormstation #flwx pic.twitter.com/Mcq0HqtkiK — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 26, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7