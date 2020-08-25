LAURA NOW A HURRICANE

Hurricane Laura

Hurricane hunters have been out investigating Laura in the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico and determined that pressure has dropped and found hurricane-force winds. Therefore, Laura has become a hurricane with significant impacts expected along the Gulf coast late week.

On the forecast track, Laura is forecast to move over the Central and Northwestern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Wednesday, approch the upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night and move inland near those areas on Thursday.

It could rapidly intensify into a major storm before making landfall. Life-threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall hazards will extend well away from Laura’s center along the Gulf coast.

Tropical storm conditions possible by Wednesday afternoon.

Hurricane conditions possible by late Wednesday.

Hurricane warnings to be issued for a portion of the area later today.

LATEST FORECAST CONE for #Laura now shows it making landfall later this week as a major hurricane between Texas and Louisiana. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/h60dQ24BRv — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 25, 2020

Local Weather

As Laura moves away, winds will subside along with improving beach and boating conditions. We will also be on the dry and hot side. Typical Summer weather returns midweek with afternoon scattered storms.

As #Laura continues to move W/NW in the Gulf, drier air filters into South Florida from the Atlantic. Look for a breezy day with winds between 15-20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the low 90's & feel like 100+ degrees. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/HWt8RjO36g — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 25, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7