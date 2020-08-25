LAURA NOW A HURRICANE

Hurricane Laura 

Hurricane hunters have been out investigating Laura in the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico and determined that pressure has dropped and found hurricane-force winds. Therefore, Laura has become a hurricane with significant impacts expected along the Gulf coast late week.

On the forecast track, Laura is forecast to move over the Central and Northwestern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Wednesday, approch the upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night and move inland near those areas on Thursday.

It could rapidly intensify into a major storm before making landfall. Life-threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall hazards will extend well away from Laura’s center along the Gulf coast.

Tropical storm conditions possible by Wednesday afternoon.

Hurricane conditions possible by late Wednesday.

Hurricane warnings to be issued for a portion of the area later today.

Local Weather

As Laura moves away, winds will subside along with improving beach and boating conditions. We will also be on the dry and hot side. Typical Summer weather returns midweek with afternoon scattered storms. 

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

