Laura Makes Landfall Near Cameron, Louisiana

Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 150 mph. The eye-wall went through Lake Charles and severe wind damage reports will pour in soon, now that the sun is out.

Here is a picture 7’s Kevin Ozebek posted once he was able to leave his hotel and survey some of the initial damage.

Finally able to venture out. Massive damage to this LaQuinta Inn in Lake Charles. pic.twitter.com/F19MoULsmP — Kevin Ozebek (@KevinOzebek) August 27, 2020

The center of Laura keeps moving Northward and gradually weakening, which is expected as it interacts with land. It will move into Northern Louisiana later today and into Arkansas as a tropical storm. Hopefully falling apart around the Tennessee Valley late Friday into Saturday. Flood watches in effect for portions of Arkansas, Missouri and Kentucky.

Severe weather likely to spawn up throughout today in Eastern Louisiana and Mississippi from Laura’s outer bands.

South Florida Weather

Typical Summer day expected. Look for temperatures in the low 90’s this afternoon with feels like temperatures in the 100’s due to the high humidity. The East and West coast sea breeze will meet and spark up isolated inland storms. Average rain chance at 40% through the first half of the weekend. Onshore breeze continues with a low to moderate risk of rip currents at area beaches.

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7