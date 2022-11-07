Subtropical Storm Nicole (into Monday evening) continues to churn over the Atlantic, east of the Bahamas. The latest advisory has been updated to include a Hurricane Warning for the NW Bahamas. Meanwhile, a Tropical Storm Warning is in place from Key Largo north through all of Miami-Dade county. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Broward County coastline all the way to Titusville, along Florida’s Space Coast. That means, all across the region, we need to be prepared for Tropical rainfall and gusty and damaging winds. Those wind speeds are likely to increase as Nicole intensifies from Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Currently, maximum sustained winds are clocked at 45 mph.

Nicole is a large system and that will make for widespread impacts during the middle of the week. Please keep in mind that those impacts will extend well beyond the forecast cone. Also, since Nicole is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane prior to a Florida landfall, the strengthening system will make for surging wind and rain (especially by Wednesday morning). Peak winds are forecast to reach as high as 75 mph, around 1 am on Thursday.

It’s important to stay informed and be prepared for changing, unsettled weather. Nicole will approach the Florida coast with rough conditions that could last into Friday before improving.

