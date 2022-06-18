Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great work week! Apart from a disturbance the print triggered showers and thunderstorms early Friday morning, most of the week was dry in South Florida and we got to enjoy a significant amount of time without the flooding rains that we experienced not too long ago. And it looks like the drier pattern will continue (at least through much of today) as this morning South Florida woke up to mild and very quiet conditions.

A high pressure system remains nearby while plenty of dry air remains over South Florida. That, together with the Southeast breeze, will keep rain at a minimum today, especially across the Southeast coast of Florida. A few [very] inland showers will be possible due to the heating of the day, although *most* of the activity will be west of our metro areas. Things begin to change this evening, though. A cluster of showers and thunderstorms from the Central Florida area may shoot south into our area very late in the day and possibly reach South Florida late this evening. So while today will be mainly dry through much of the day, keep the umbrellas nearby if you are planning on being out and about late tonight.

Sunday is Father’s Day and it looks like we could see some showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. A weak front will stall to the north of our area while our wind pattern veers out of the South to Southwest. This will help usher in some moisture to start while the front helps to trap that moisture over South Florida. And while Father’s Day is not expected to be a complete washout, be sure to have the umbrella with you in case you encounter a shower. The best chance for showers and storms will be just after lunch time and in the afternoon.

Looking ahead, the start of the work week remains unsettled at times as the above-mentioned weak front remains stalled to the north of our area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the first half of the work before the front fizzles out and high pressure returns to the forecast. Afternoon high temperatures by the end of the work week will once again warm into the lower 90s as we continue to enjoy drier conditions across South Florida.

Have a great weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

