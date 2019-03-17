LATE DAY RAIN FOR SUNDAY

Happy St. Patrick’s Day south Florida!

Today will be a lot like yesterday, nice and quiet for the first part of the day with increasing rain chances for the late afternoon. A cold front moving south through our area will help to spark that rain for the second part of the day.

Mostly sunny and dry this morning.

Warm with increasing cloud cover and late afternoon rain today. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

I'm on @wsvn with details! pic.twitter.com/SAIKVZ6ZLH — Felicia Combs (@FeliciaCombs_) March 17, 2019

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with light winds making the air feel pretty muggy for our Sunday.

Scattered rainfall is in the forecast for Monday as well with partly sunny skies.

Rain chances stick around next week with Tuesday looking VERY WET as tropical moisture feeds into south Florida. We could be dealing with some localized flooding issues late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Tropical moisture will greatly increase rain chances Tuesday.

Localized flooding is possible where some areas could see up to 6 inches of rain through next week. pic.twitter.com/HdUaa5LS6M — Felicia Combs (@FeliciaCombs_) March 17, 2019

The rainfall coupled with increased cloud cover and a reinforcing front Thursday will keep temperatures milder next week.

Have a happy Sunday!

-Meteorologist Felicia Combs

