Hopefully everyone had a great Christmas Eve surrounded by loved ones. While showers kicked off our holiday, they finally fizzled by the middle to late afternoon and allowed for outdoor activities on Noche Buena. But while the second half of the day was salvaged, it left many across South Florida noticing that the weather pattern is starting to change. This morning on Christmas, South Florida woke up to mild conditions and a touch more humidity than in previous days. And while there were a few showers around our area, most of our area started off on the quiet and breezy side.

Now that Christmas is upon us, let’s talk about the weather that is about to unfold for South Florida. The above mentioned change in weather pattern will begin later today. Cloudy skies and a brisk breeze will limit warming throughout the day and keep temperatures mild in the upper 70s to near 80. A complex series of storm systems and fronts will be approaching Florida for the next couple of days and this will keep moisture in place (beginning today). So while Christmas day will not be a complete washout for South Florida, rain chances continue to increase, especially as we work away into this afternoon. So if you will be out and about visiting loved ones for Christmas, be sure to keep your rain gear with you in case showers move in while you make your rounds.

Looking ahead, the storm system will move closer to Florida, and this will bring more moisture in our direction. This means humidity levels will be on the rise as we go about our week while rain chances continue to increase. Eventually a strong cold front will push through South Florida and bring more changes to our area. You’ll be needing that rain gear again through the middle of this week until the Front clears our area throughout the day on Thursday. What comes behind it is what everyone has been waiting for! It looks like this front will not only wipe away all of the moisture, but will also bring with it much colder air. This means that the much anticipated holiday cool down that we never received on Christmas will finally come for the final days of 2023. South Florida will be back into the 40s and 50s for the last weekend of the year! So be sure to bring out those jackets as you ring in the new year!

