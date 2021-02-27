LAST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY LOOKS BREEZY AND WARM

The 80s streak continues through the upcoming week HOWEVER a weak front *could* bring South Florida some relief from the heat next weekend. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/l8ilWJoBlB

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.