LAST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY LOOKS BREEZY AND WARM

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone had a great week and is ready for Summer-like temperatures because that is exactly what we have been seeing each afternoon for the last week or so. This morning was no different as we woke up to calm and quiet conditions but with temperatures more typical of what we see in June. Our SE winds were also breezy this morning across some South Florida spots.
Happy Saturday, South Florida! Take a look at our [warm] low temperatures from this morning. Feeling more like Summer around here as our normal winter temps this time of year *should* be in the mid 60s! #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ScYQvGctRA
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 27, 2021
A high-pressure system over the Atlantic is acting as a road-block from allowing any cold fronts or storm systems from reaching our area. And due to the placement of this high-pressure system, the predominant wind pattern for us has been mainly out of the East and out of the Southeast, which is what has made our temperatures warm above average lately.
High pressure over the Atlantic is acting as a roadblock from allowing any fronts reaching South Florida lately. It is also producing a SE wind, which has allowed our temperatures to warm into the mid 80s in previous day. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/S7HWVhib7s
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 27, 2021
And today will be no different! If you like it warm and if you have liked and enjoyed the last few days, then you will most certainly enjoy what today has in store for us. Dry air and quiet conditions from that high pressure system in the Atlantic will leave another mostly sunny and warm day here in South Florida. After starting off in the mid 70s across all of South Florida, our afternoon high temperatures will once again warm into the mid 80s. But with these warm conditions in place many of us will be looking to hit the beaches for some relief. Please keep in mind that with a breezy Southeast win today, our East Coast beaches will see an elevated rip current risk. And that looks to stick around through much of the weekend. Even strong swimmers should swim with caution or stay out of the water.
Breezy & warm across South Florida today as our 80s streak continues. A spotty shower can't be ruled out. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/reez1J6xQr
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 27, 2021
While we’re on topic, let’s talk about the rest of the weekend. Sunday looks to be a similar setup as what we are expecting today. We will still enjoy the beautiful blue skies and we will still see very low rain chances across our area. Our afternoon high temperatures will also reach into the mid 80s once again with the only noticeable difference being that our wind might be a bit stronger than what we’re expecting today. That means our wind speeds might be sustained up to 20 mph but wind gusts could be a little stronger than that.
Weekend snapshot across South Florida: warm temperatures, breezy to gusty SE winds & low rain chances. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/8T5LqZAeCr
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 27, 2021
Looking into the start of next week, no significant changes are expected across our area. We will start off still breezy and warm due to that placement of that high pressure system in the Atlantic. In addition, rain chances will still remain low. But by the middle of the work week, that high-pressure system we talked about will begin to break down and move away from Florida. This will allow a few weak fronts to try to reach our area. Right now it is unsure whether any fronts next week will clear South Florida but one thing is for sure, they will come close and this will allow some moisture to slowly creep back into our area. That means a few isolated to scattered showers will be possible through the middle to end of next week. In the meantime let’s enjoy this beautiful weather that we are expecting this weekend and we will worry about next week’s moisture when the time comes.
The 80s streak continues through the upcoming week HOWEVER a weak front *could* bring South Florida some relief from the heat next weekend. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/l8ilWJoBlB
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 27, 2021
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.