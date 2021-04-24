LAST WEEKEND OF APRIL LOOKS STEAMY

Your extended outlook in South Florida calls for a steamy weekend with a few isolated showers possible on Sunday. Looking warm & breezy next week. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/VQbbhxyIv7

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) April 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.