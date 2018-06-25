Last week of June

As we head into the homestretch of June, weather conditions are exactly as you’d expect in south Florida this time of year. There’s no noticeable relief from steamy air, even though there’s an occasional dose of “rain cooled air”. Obviously, it’s not much cooling (but we’ll take what we can get)! On Sunday, temperatures fell about 10-degrees as rain and storms pelted the western suburbs of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The Florida Keys also “got into the act” with active thunderstorms developing, but it was more focused during the evening hours. Heading into Monday and Tuesday we see very little break in the deep moisture that’s streaming into the region. To our south is a weak tropical wave and a non-tropical area of low pressure (near Cuba). These could enhance moisture, especially into the Straits and Keys, for the early part of the week. At he same time, the heart of our weather pattern involves developing sea breeze circulations. These have a tendency to move inland (west) but could also lead to afternoon and evening storms farther east. The reason? There’s a flow of air that rushes out of the thunderstorms which can form yet more activity. These, by the way, are called outflow boundaries. They’re the main reason we’ll need to keep watching sky conditions, and the radar, even well after the appearance of storms heading away!