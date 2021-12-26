Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a wonderful Christmas surrounded by loved ones. The weather yesterday cooperated spectacularly as we had a picture perfect holiday across South Florida. Temperatures did warm into the lower 80s and it looks like similar conditions could be expected throughout the day today. This morning we woke up to temperatures in the mid 60s with milder temperatures and a few showers also across portions of the Florida Keys to start the day. It is evident the temperatures are gradually warming since the cool down last Wednesday.

The warm-up we have been talking about will be gradual so many may not even feel much of a difference until next week. But if you were up and about early this morning, then you may have begun to notice the difference, especially across some of our coastal locations. While our temperatures this morning were not AS cool, many spots in South Florida woke up comfortably in the mid 60s. Once again afternoon high temperatures today will be near 80° for most of us. Other than a spotty shower across the FL Keys, much of South Florida will remain mainly dry with beautiful blue skies once again today.

The gradual warming trend will continue into the work week. A wind out of the East will help our overnight temperatures rebound once again back into the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the week. And while humidity levels are not expected to be AS high as we saw before the cooldown, you may notice it is a bit more humid during the evening and morning hours. Our breeze will begin to pick up by the middle of the workweek and with stronger winds off the water, a light shower cannot be ruled. Afternoon temperatures will also return to the mid 80s across all of South Florida by the end of the work week. Looks like the last week of the year may actually end the same way the new year will begin…on a warm note. In the meantime, let’s enjoy whatever beautiful weather we have left this holiday weekend.

Have a great day!

