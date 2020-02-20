This will be the last “very” warm day in a while across South Florida. Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80’s. Only spotty showers possible along the breeze out of the South-Southwest.
Temperatures will be nearing records this afternoon once again!
Temperatures will be near-normal going into Friday as a front approaches from the North. This front will leave us with a chance of seeing quick-moving showers Friday through Saturday. It will seem a little cooler, but it will be where we should be for this time of year.
It will be much drier going into Sunday. Just in time for Tour de Broward. Come join me and support Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7