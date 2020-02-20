This will be the last “very” warm day in a while across South Florida. Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80’s. Only spotty showers possible along the breeze out of the South-Southwest.

DAY PLANNER- Temps. are warm in the mid to upper 70's to start. Expect highs to near records in the mid to upper 80's. Spotty showers possible. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/g2vbqWZiNJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 20, 2020

Temperatures will be nearing records this afternoon once again!

FINAL WARM DAY- Highs once again will climb to near-record values in the mid to upper 80's. Weak cold front moves in tomorrow. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/25beYZc9zm — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 20, 2020

Temperatures will be near-normal going into Friday as a front approaches from the North. This front will leave us with a chance of seeing quick-moving showers Friday through Saturday. It will seem a little cooler, but it will be where we should be for this time of year.

It will be much drier going into Sunday. Just in time for Tour de Broward. Come join me and support Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital.

Come ride, walk or run with me for Joe's kids! Tour de Broward happening at Miramar Regional Park this Sunday February 23rd. Weather will be wonderful. See you there! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/NhlGg9n1XF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 20, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7