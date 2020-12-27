LAST SUNDAY OF 2020 LOOKS PICTURE PERFECT

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone had a wonderful and ‘cool’ Christmas. It sure was cool in South Florida, with a cold blast bringing temperatures in the 40s across many spots and afternoon temperatures struggling to hit the mid 60s both Friday and on Saturday. The cooler weather lasted for quite some time but if you like warmer conditions then the weather might just be looking up for you.
Not *AS* cool of a start this morning but South Florida still feeling the chill in the air. This is how we woke up today. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/JmBj9V9CTJ
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 27, 2020
A warming trend will begin as early as today and the reason for that is quite simple. The high-pressure system that parked itself over the southeastern United States the last few days and brought Northerly winds to South Florida will now begin to move offshore and move farther into the Atlantic in the days to come. As it does so, the wind pattern here in South Florida will begin to change, shifting to a more Northeasterly and then Easterly wind flow. This will help our temperatures slowly begin to rebound as early as this afternoon.
High pressure will be the dominant weather feature next few days. As it moves farther east into the Atlantic, our winds will veer off the water once again (which will ultimately help warm our temperatures). @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Q50J8rfZPS
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 27, 2020
After starting the morning off in the upper 40s and lower 50s today, our afternoon high temperatures will be just a touch warmer than they have been the last few days. That means that our high temperatures will once again reach the mid to lower 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. This should make it feel a bit more comfortable for those who don’t necessarily enjoy this colder weather. As the wind begins to be your bit more out of off the water, we might see a few more clouds passing through our area from time to time and we can’t rule out a spotty passing shower later today. But overall, South Florida will enjoy a very nice and comfortable last Sunday of 2020.
After a sunny & cool start to the day, temperatures will warm into the lower 70s once again. Spotty shower or 2 possible later today. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/MA1QhLRA24
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 27, 2020
The final week of 2020 will bring gradual changes as we approach the new year. The warming trend will continue throughout the week with our afternoon high temperatures eventually reaching the lower 80s on New Year’s eve and New Years Day. We will also notice humidity levels beginning to slowly creep back into the forecast. Spotty to isolated showers from time to time can’t be ruled out through the upcoming work week because of the ocean influence that we will once again have. By the middle of the week, South Florida will notice our breeze beginning to build once again turning breezy to possibly even windy on the last few days of 2020 and first few days of the new year. The reason? We will be eyeing our next potential rainmaker and cold front that will arrive just after we ring in the new year. We are still a few days out so the timing is not quite exact yet but we do know this Front should arrive sometime for the first weekend of 2021. We will have to wait and see how it all plays out. For now, enjoy the last Sunday of 2020 because it will be a beautiful one.
Here's a snapshot of South Florida through the last week of 2020! #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/0UsBCCsuy3
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) December 27, 2020
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.