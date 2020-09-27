LAST SUNDAY IN SEPTEMBER LOOKING BRIGHTER

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
After starting the weekend off rather wet in South Florida, Saturday night and the overnight hours improved across our area. And this morning there were a few spotty showers over our near shore waters but all of South Florida looking rather quiet on Sunday morning. And with that, even more changes are on the way.
Sunday in South Florida looking brighter than previous days! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/OtBAdfNw9p
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 27, 2020
Although South Florida woke up to a light and variable wind, the predominant Wind flow starting today will be off the water once again. That means that South Florida is slowly transitioning back to a normal weather pattern. Throughout the day today we could see a few showers and isolated thunderstorms developing as the Seabreeze begins to push inland. But as the day goes along, with that easterly wind in place, the bulk of the thunderstorm activity in the afternoon will push towards the gulf coast. This should leave for a nice Sunday afternoon across our metro areas.
A few sea breeze inland-focused storms possible today as temperatures climb into the 90s once again. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Dka4GhwFDs
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 27, 2020
Looking ahead it seems some slightly dry air begins to move into South Florida for the start of the workweek. This will lower our rain chances at least for a day or two and allow South Florida to once again enjoy more sunshine in the forecast. Temperatures during this time will possibly be a little warmer than we’ve been the last few days, leaving us around average or slightly above average. But as we head into the end of the workweek it looks like a weak front will try to reach us. Unfortunately it looks to stall out somewhere in our area so our rain chances will likely be on the rise once again by the end of the work week. That means we could see rounds of afternoon thunderstorms return to South Florida As early as Thursday and Friday. We will tackle that when the times comes. In the meantime, let’s just enjoy the weather pattern we are about to get while we can!
A few spotty storms today (especially inland locations). Otherwise it is back to normal around here with typical rain chances through the start of the work week. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ixHZOS6vv2
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 27, 2020
