LAST SUNDAY IN SEPTEMBER LOOKING BRIGHTER

A few spotty storms today (especially inland locations). Otherwise it is back to normal around here with typical rain chances through the start of the work week. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ixHZOS6vv2

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.