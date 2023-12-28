Happy Thursday, South Florida!

After a wonderful Wednesday, cloud cover began to increase overnight into this morning. For the early morning hours, South Florida even started off dry until a large swath of rain in the Gulf of Mexico began to move into the Lower Florida Keys. Temperatures also started off on the cooler side this morning as they dropped to the mid to lower 60s across all of South Florida. By sunrise, light rainfall occasionally pushed through our Mainland areas while the rain became more steady and heavier across the Florida Keys. Gusts associated with these showers and offshore thunderstorms even produced wind gusts of at least 29-36mph in Marathon & Key West.

Today South Florida will see mixed bag of weather. The widespread rain will keep the morning soggy for most. A few showers could linger into the early afternoon until the rain begins to taper off. Cloud cover will still be extensive across the area through the middle of the afternoon before skies begin to clear late in the day. Due to the widespread rain, cloudy skies and Northwest wind, warming will be limited for all South Florida spots. High temperatures will remain unseasonably cool in the 60s for most, which is about 10° below average. Northerly winds will turn breezy to gusty at times as the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico crosses through.

Looking ahead, a series of fronts will continue to push through South Florida. After using rain jackets (for both cooler and wetter weather) this morning, a stronger cold front is forecast to reach our area by early Friday which will bring much cooler temperatures. And with clouds still lingering across South Florida it will feel quite chilly all day long. Morning temperatures will start off in the 50s and remain in the upper 60s to low 70s all day. Then another reinforcing shot of cold air will keep temperatures on the colder side as we head into the final weekend of 2023 where temperatures will be in the 50s for all of South Florida. Many areas over the weekend will drop into the upper 40s. Needless to say, South Florida will need those thicker jackets as we ring in the new year!

Happy [almost] New Year!

Erika Delgado – Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

