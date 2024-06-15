What a very soggy week it has been across South Florida. While we were in need for the rain, it ended up to be too much in too short of a time when much of it fell on Wednesday.

While rainfall totals will remain relatively light today, another downpours that do roll through today could lead to additional instances of flooding so a Flood Watch continues through this evening for metro and coastal Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Saturday will be summarized as a damp and dreary day with areas of drizzle to light rain expected through much of the day along with isolated thunderstorms and downpours. Otherwise, skies will remain cloudy with high temperatures still below average in the mid to upper 80s.

Conditions should gradually turn drier overnight but still with the possibility for some rain and a thunderstorm.

That will make way for relatively nicer conditions for Father’s Day Sunday. Sure, clouds will still remain a continuous feature to our skies much of the day but at least with an onshore breeze and lowering moisture levels, this should allow for dry conditions for most areas. Only isolated showers and storms will still be possible.

The start of the week will be breezy to at times windy with gradually decreasing clouds but also gradually increasing rain chances. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 80s throughout next week.