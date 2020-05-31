LAST DAY OF MAY ENDS MOSTLY QUIET

Our weekend in South Florida ends mostly dry. Increasing rain chances next week as a front (the non-cooling kind) gets closer to South Florida. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/h5KpYBarkm

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 31, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.