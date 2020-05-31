LAST DAY OF MAY ENDS MOSTLY QUIET

A warm but picture perfect weekend so far across our area. We have high pressure in control of our weather pattern, some drier air and a wind direction in our favor. It has probably been the nicest few days we have seen for quite some time….especially when compared to the heavy rain event South Florida experienced earlier in the week.
So what has allowed for this nicer weather pattern to return to South Florida? Apart from slightly “drier” air in our vicinity, it has been all about the wind direction, wind direction, wind direction! That was the main trigger for the pattern change once the moisture from earlier this week moved away. Now with winds out of the East (which tends to be our predominant wind pattern), South Florida has transitioned to a more “typical” weather pattern (and it looks to remain in place for at least 1 more day).
So while on topic…what can we expect for the remainder of our weekend? Well, we can expect a few spotty showers during the morning with the focal point for afternoon showers and thunderstorms over Interior and Gulf Coast areas. Some of our inland spots could see a few isolated storms nearby late in the day. Our rain chances through the day today will remain typical (or possibly even slightly drier than average). So let’s take advantage of this beautiful weather because the weather pattern here in South Florida will once again take a turn for the worse as we progress through the upcoming work week.
Speaking of next week, we are watching a weak front that is currently dropping south across our state. As it tries to reach South Florida, it is forecast to stall out over or just near us. This will also help our winds veer a bit more out of the South which will help advect some moisture into South Florida. So with a Southerly wind component and with a front nearby just to our north, rain and thunderstorm chances will gradually increase through the upcoming work week. Unfortunately it looks like South Florida will be stuck int his pattern for a few days before things finally go back to normal by the end of next week. Let’s hope this rain event isn’t anywhere near what we saw earlier this week.