Last Chilly Morning Before Warming Up Next Week!

Good Sunday morning, South Florida!

This is how we woke up this morning. We were in the 50’s once again across much of the area. It’s our last chilly morning out of this cold snap before we start warming back up tomorrow morning.

It was a clear & sunny start to our morning across Miami, this morning. It’s beautiful out! Enjoy!

Here’s your day planner for today, Miami. Expect sunny skies and comfortable temperatures throughout the day. No rain chances are expected and temperatures will be warmer overnight in comparison to the last few days.

A pattern change will start as we head into next week. High pressure slides to the east resulting in winds out of the E/SE. Because of this, warmer & more humid air will return. This means the 80’s for us once again!

Temps will be rising steadily as we head into next week. We will be above normal for this time of year with temperatures in the 80’s. By late next week, another cold front will be bringing us another cooldown, although not as strong.

High pressure will result in relatively dry conditions throughout much of the week ahead. Low rain chances will be possible, however, with the next cold front late next week.

Here’s a look at the next 7 days, South Florida! A warm up is on the way.

Have a great day, South Florida!