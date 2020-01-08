Last blast of chilly air for a while

Today – Thursday night
Weak front arrives Wednesday afternoon and with another area of high pressure building into the mid-Atlantic region, it will create a large pressure difference as winds veer out of the East.
This means it will be breezy and gusty Thursday morning with warmer temperatures.
50’s will be a thing of the past!
Warming trend will continue from this point on.
Friday – Early next week
Mostly dry conditions continue with above average temperatures under the influence of high pressure.
Records will be in jeopardy from the weekend into Monday. Both highs and lows.
Outside of a quick-moving shower, rain chance is low.
Rough seas to be an issue for swimmers and boaters.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7