Last blast of chilly air for a while

Today – Thursday night

Weak front arrives Wednesday afternoon and with another area of high pressure building into the mid-Atlantic region, it will create a large pressure difference as winds veer out of the East.

This means it will be breezy and gusty Thursday morning with warmer temperatures.

50’s will be a thing of the past!

Warming trend will continue from this point on.

MORNING CHILL- Don't forget to wear a light sweater or jacket. Temperatures are in the upper 50's inland to around 60 degrees along the coast. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/3ySix8ViEb — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 8, 2020

WINDY & WARMER- Weak front to the South & high pressure to the North offshore mid-Atlantic region will create strong winds out of the East & warm temperatures to above average values by Friday. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/aBcWIDWOiQ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 8, 2020

Friday – Early next week

Mostly dry conditions continue with above average temperatures under the influence of high pressure.

Records will be in jeopardy from the weekend into Monday. Both highs and lows.

Outside of a quick-moving shower, rain chance is low.

Rough seas to be an issue for swimmers and boaters.

WARMING TREND- Temperatures will continue to moderate as we move into Thursday with daytime highs a few degrees above normal. It remains dry through the period. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/d2tzOuRrlM — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 8, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

