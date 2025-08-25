Labor Day is still several days away, but you could say we’re “laboring” through late summer with high heat and humidity. South Florida has been baking due to a prolonged southwest flow. It’s allowed daytime temperatures to soar with quick heating. On Monday, Miami peaked at 93º with not as much rain as the weekend.

The steamy conditions will continue Tuesday, lacking a beneficial breeze. Our winds speeds will remain light for the foreseeable future. You may notice hazy times due to Saharan Dust expanding from the south and east. It tends to give the sky a milky appearance.

Our next weather change focuses on a soon-to-stall Front across Florida. The boundary is driving south and expected to put on its brakes on, Tuesday afternoon or evening. At that point, the front will probably be stretched across central Florida and set to stall for the rest of the week. The result? Another period of unsettled weather with daily thunderstorms. It’s worth noting that Tuesday isn’t likely to be as rainy as other days this week. That’s because of a sliver of drier air and Saharan Dust near us. Moisture levels gradually increase, then. The wetter trend will probably be enhanced (starting Thursday) from the lagging front merging with tropical moisture.

As for activity in the tropics, there’s only 1 current system, Fernand. It’s a tropical storm moving north into cooler Atlantic waters far from any land. Keep in mind, the peak of Hurricane Season comes after Labor Day. The peak is recognized as September 10th due to weather history and averages.

