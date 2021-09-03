South Florida afternoon storms scattered to numerous are in the forecast this Labor Day weekend. There is a front hovering over North Florida and that is keeping tons of moisture in the air to support showers and storms to develop. As winds remain out of the West-Southwest and light, we will see slow-moving activity. Therefore, high rainfall rates could easily lead to areas of street flooding. Gusty winds, lightning and funnel clouds can’t be ruled out. A decent rain chance will be in place through Monday. Our pattern changes midweek with the return of an ocean breeze.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND- Look for morning sunshine and afternoon storms starting inland and pushing toward the East coast. A few could be strong. Highs will be in the low 90's. Have a great and safe weekend everyone! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/f3X04K7mgh — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 3, 2021

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7