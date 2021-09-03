South Florida afternoon storms scattered to numerous are in the forecast this Labor Day weekend. There is a front hovering over North Florida and that is keeping tons of moisture in the air to support showers and storms to develop. As winds remain out of the West-Southwest and light, we will see slow-moving activity. Therefore, high rainfall rates could easily lead to areas of street flooding. Gusty winds, lightning and funnel clouds can’t be ruled out. A decent rain chance will be in place through Monday. Our pattern changes midweek with the return of an ocean breeze.
Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7