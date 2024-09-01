We’re not into the halfway point of the Labor Day weekend, and the soggy and stormy weather trend will continue. Similar as Saturday, still expect to see some breaks of sunshine this Sunday and Monday but also with rounds of showers and thunderstorms with the highest risk being during the afternoon hours.

As of this writing, it is more of an active start to the day this Sunday with a batch of thunderstorms quickly streaming onshore from the south. This activity should weaken by the late-morning before additional scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected develop across much of the area in the afternoon. Again, it won’t be a washout but many areas can still expect rain at times today.

On Labor Day, we should start off with some sunshine and the chance for a few showers and storms. Then more storms will become possible during the afternoon. The mostly cloudy skies and rain will likely hold high temperatures down into the upper 80s.

Beyond Labor Day, our weather pattern will slowly transition. The weak, mid-level low overhead Sunday, likely fueling the numerous storms, will depart and weaken by Tuesday while an onshore wind flow continues throughout the week.

This onshore flow paired with high moisture levels will continue to promote scattered showers and storms midweek, especially during the midday time frame. It’s not until late-week and into next weekend when high pressure will regain control of our pattern, leading to a lighter onshore wind regime and lower moisture levels. Therefore, rain chances will be lower and sunshine and drier times can be expected.

In the tropics, there are three areas to watch for potential development: disturbance in Gulf of Mexico with low formation chance, bringing rain and storms to parts of Texas and Louisiana regardless of formation; tropical wave over central Atlantic Ocean with a medium development chance that the Caribbean Islands and eventually the US should monitor; and a tropical wave over Africa with a low chance of forming.