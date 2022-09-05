Morning showers following by drier and breezy conditions along the coast. Hot highs in the low 90’s and feeling more like the 100’s.
Late week, pattern changes as steering winds swing around from the Southwest. This will draw up the moisture levels and push afternoon inland storms toward the East.
Today in the Tropics: 3 areas your Storm Station is monitoring.
Earl remains a tropical storm moving slowly Northwest with little change in strength. Some of the rainbands continue to impact the islands and no coastal watches and warnings are in effect. 1 to 4 inches of rain with isolated amounts up to 8 inches possible for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. It is about 800 miles South of Bermuda.
Danielle remains a hurricane in the Central North Atlantic. Weakening will start tomorrow.
Tropical wave Southeast of the Cape Verde Islands is producing disorganized shower and storm activity. An area of low pressure can form in a day or two as it moves West-Northwest and gradual development can happen once over the Central Atlantic. Medium chance to develop as per NHC.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7