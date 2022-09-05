Morning showers following by drier and breezy conditions along the coast. Hot highs in the low 90’s and feeling more like the 100’s.

Late week, pattern changes as steering winds swing around from the Southwest. This will draw up the moisture levels and push afternoon inland storms toward the East.

Happy Labor Day! We are over the rainbow about this start. @WSVN @FLWX pic.twitter.com/Q39w0eoKLT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 5, 2022

Today in the Tropics: 3 areas your Storm Station is monitoring.

Earl remains a tropical storm moving slowly Northwest with little change in strength. Some of the rainbands continue to impact the islands and no coastal watches and warnings are in effect. 1 to 4 inches of rain with isolated amounts up to 8 inches possible for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. It is about 800 miles South of Bermuda.

MONDAY 5AM ADVISORY: #Earl is now moving North-Northwest with little change in strength as well. A turn toward the North at slightly faster pace is expected later today. Slow strengthening is forecast and it could become a hurricane later this week. @WSVN pic.twitter.com/r0IIMwBTQT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 5, 2022

Danielle remains a hurricane in the Central North Atlantic. Weakening will start tomorrow.

MONDAY 5AM ADVISORY: #Danielle is moving North-Northwest over the open Central North Atlantic with no change in strength. Weakening is expected to commence on Tuesday. @WSVN pic.twitter.com/pVgCMlnhuA — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 5, 2022

Tropical wave Southeast of the Cape Verde Islands is producing disorganized shower and storm activity. An area of low pressure can form in a day or two as it moves West-Northwest and gradual development can happen once over the Central Atlantic. Medium chance to develop as per NHC.

MONDAY 8AM TROPICS OUTLOOK: Wave Southeast of the Cape Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers & storms. Conditions appear favorable for a depression to develop by the latter part of this week. Medium chance to form as per NHC. pic.twitter.com/aYQRyviIRb — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 5, 2022

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7