Front around the Southeast United States will maintain steering flow out of the West-Southwest and light. This means get your plans done early on this Labor Day, storms form inland in the afternoon and move toward the East coast. A few could be strong producing heavy rainfall, gusty winds and lightning. Isolated areas of street flooding possible. By midweek, front to the North fades and winds off the ocean return allowing conditions to be wetter inland. Pattern could get stormy once again Friday into Saturday.

LABOR DAY PLANNER- Another round of showers & storms expected to form this afternoon into early evening. A few downpours could cause isolated areas of street flooding. Enjoy the dry time early before the heat builds fast & storms roll in. Highs in the low 90's. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/1vPbBOlHGW — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 6, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7