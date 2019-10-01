KING TIDES TO START OCTOBER

Another breezy to windy day in South Florida today with winds gusting as high as 30mph at times. And after days of breezy conditions, how much longer is this wind supposed to stick around for? Good news is that wind speeds should begin to subside for the second half of the work week. As although winds on Wednesday are forecast to be on the breezy side from time to time, winds are not expected to be AS strong as we have seen the last few days. However, winds will be strong enough to keep the rip current risk across our beaches on the higher end.
And speaking of the ocean, more coastal concerns continue across South Florida. King Tides are sticking around for a few more days! The new lunar phase has caused higher than average high tides, which has caused some major coastal flooding issues across South Florida. High tides next few days will be running about a foot higher than normal. As if that weren’t bad enough…stronger ENE winds are pushing water up against the coast. So during times of high tide, tide levels across some spots could be as high as 2 feet above normal tide levels. A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade, Broward & the Keys until at least Wednesday due to the flooding we have been experiencing. And as we saw earlier today, the flood advisory could very well be extended once again.
As we continue on with the rest of the work week, South Florida will see an increase in shower activity. Tropical moisture from an area of low pressure across the Caribbean will move in, leaving higher rain chances (especially the farther south you go). And while we are not expecting a washout of a week,the second half of the work week has the potential to turn wetter. (And by the way that area of low pressure in question is being watched by the National Hurricane Center.)
And speaking of the Tropics….after a busy month across the Atlantic, the Tropics are *finally* beginning to quiet down a bit. And although the National Hurricane Center is watching 3 different systems, only one of them poses any significant threat to land. Lorenzo is still a Category 2 hurricane and is quickly approaching the Azores. Tropical storm force winds are already lashing the Western and Central Azores while hurricane force winds expected to reach the Azores later tonight. Hurricane Lorenzo should continue to weaken in the days to come as it comes across drier air and moves over cooler Atlantic waters.
Tropical storm force winds from Hurricane Lorenzo now lashing the Western and Central Azores. Hurricane-force winds to arrive overnight tonight as Lorenzo races towards the Azores. @wsvnpic.twitter.com/W92uWwQVOx