King Tides & Rough Seas

Water levels are running higher than normal and street flooding could happen once again due to the King Tides. A Coastal Flood Advisory will remain in effect through Wednesday afternoon. Also, winds will range between 15 to 25 mph through Wednesday morning making for choppy to rough seas, so a Small Craft Advisory is in place.

Normally we have two high tides happening 12 hours apart. Here are the next ones:

Winds will start to go down to 15 mph or less on Wednesday. That should help improve conditions for swimmers and boaters. However, as the winds go down, rain chances will go up with tropical moisture filtering in from the Caribbean.

Lorenzo maintains strength as it heads toward the Azores. Although the center of the storm will near the Western Azores, the large wind field will bring hurricane conditions to the area early Wednesday. Warnings are in effect.

A broad area of low pressure located between Grand Cayman and Jamaica is producing disorganized showers and storms while moving slowly West-Northwest. It will near the Yucatan Peninsula in a coupe of days, but reach the Southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday. The National Hurricane Center giving it a low chance to form through the next 5 days.

Area of clouds and showers near and to the East of the Southeast Bahamas will continue moving Northeast and away over the next few days. Development, if any, will be slow to occur. It should remain well South and East of Bermuda. Low potential in forming.

