The annual King Tides are “back in business”. These tides occur in the springtime and again in fall. Southeast Florida usually sees the more significant ones now, in the fall season. The reason? It’s caused by the moon and its gravitational pull on the water. Since the waters are warmer at this point of the year, along with stronger seasonal winds, it has a greater effect. We may see some coastal flooding as a result, over the next few days. The cycle of high tides is when the water could penetrate coastal roads, especially low lying areas. Just make sure to avoid any water-covered roadways as the King Tides play out over the next 4 to 5 days.

Outside of that, our weekend weather is going to involve very few changes. Onshore winds will likely strengthen by Sunday afternoon as distant high pressure builds, north of Florida. With a small increase in moisture, showers could increase (gradually) into the new week as well. There are no fronts around, unlike last weekend, and no tropical threats since “Karen” recently dissipated south of Bermuda. Enjoy typical temperatures as we wind down the month of September.