Hopefully everyone enjoyed the [drier] start to the work week. After torrential downpours on Sunday we finally saw improvement across South Florida yesterday. That’s because some drier air moved in and kept our rain chances at a minimum. Well it looks like we could enjoy another mostly quiet day while our rain chances once again remain spotty to isolated across South Florida. Unfortunately, the humidity will stick around and South Florida remains on the south side of a weak stalled front so temperatures will be running warm. And that’s exactly what we saw this morning as we started off with temperatures in the 80s.

Today should be a lot like Monday except with just a few minor changes. We will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds and just the occasional shower from time to time. Naturally, this will keep temperatures on the warm side once again. And if they are anything like what we saw on Monday afternoon, then afternoon high temperatures, they once again reached into the 90s. And even though King Tides will also end soon, low-lying coastal areas across South Florida could still once again see minor saltwater flooding during times of high tide. After today we should begin to see an improvement.

After today, the weather pattern will gradually begin to change. It looks like Wednesday may be our ‘transitional day’ of the week. Scattered to isolated showers will be possible while humidity levels remain high and afternoon high temperatures reach into the mid to upper 80s. After all, South Florida will still be on the warm side of a stalled front. The weak front will eventually fizzle out and this will allow for another front to move into our area. This will cause a wind shift out of the South then Southwest, which will help pump in more tropical moisture into South Florida. And as the front gets closer, this will enhance our chances for rain and thunderstorms once again, specifically on Thursday where some of the thunderstorms could even be on the stronger/severe side. Good news is that it won’t all be in vain. Models are suggesting that this front may actually clear all of South Florida. And while a significant cool down is not expected, we could be looking at a very pleasant weekend with comfortable temperatures and much lower humidity. This would finally mark the end to this year’s rainy season.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, Tropical Depression Julia is finally dead. However, the National Hurricane Center is eyeing the remnant moisture associated with Julia in the Gulf of Mexico. Some development will be possible as it remains over warm water and a tropical depression could form in the next day or two as it continues to move to the Northwest. This system poses no threat to South Florida as the weak stalled front over our area will keep this system away from us. Regardless of development, this system is forecast to produce heavy rain for Southern Mexico.

