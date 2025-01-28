Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the work week as South Florida slowly continues to thaw out from last week’s cold, damp and dreary weather. Yesterday was a picture perfect day as comfortable humidity levels returned to the forecast as well as pleasant temperatures and plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. This morning South Florida woke up a lot like what we saw yesterday except with fewer clouds and slightly cooler temperatures. Temperatures across mainland areas were mostly in the 50s while temperatures across the Florida Keys reached the mid to lower 60s. Even some of Miami-Dade beaches dropped to the 50s! The reason? A light North wind and clear skies seemed to do the trick.

Today across South Florida will be very similar to yesterday‘s conditions. One of the main differences is that instead of starting off cloudy like we did yesterday morning, today will be bright from the get-go. Fair weather clouds will push through the area from time to time but no rain is expected in the forecast today. And after starting comfortably cool this morning, temperatures will be reaching into the mid upper 70s later this afternoon, which is typical this time of year. An area of high pressure and a wind out of the north are responsible for the quiet and comfortable temperatures today.

Looking ahead, South Florida can expect the beautiful conditions to continue. Overnight and morning low temperatures will remain in the upper 50s to 60s while our afternoon high temperatures reach mostly into the mid to upper 70s through at least Thursday. And even with the wind off the water, humidity levels should still remain rather comfortable as we go about the work week. By the end of the work week, high pressure will shift farther offshore and cause our wind pattern to veer out of the Southeast and to pick up speed. This will bring milder temperatures by Friday morning. South Florida spots might reach 80° in the afternoon. The weekend will also usher in warmer and more muggy conditions as a weakening front will be to the north of our area. Unfortunately there is a chance that this front doesn’t reach South Florida.

Have a wonderful afternoon!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.