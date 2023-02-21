Our weather lacks excitement this week, but south Florida should get “points” for consistency. The pattern revolves around high pressure which provides dry and stable air over the region. Also, since the core of the high pressure is centered near the Bahamas, we’re on the warm side with temperatures running between 5 and 10-degrees warmer than usual!

The only potential problem that’s looming involves developing fog. Conditions are ripe for fog starting early Tuesday morning and possibly making more appearances as the week continues. Stay tuned for updates on that possibility. Remember that reduced visibility (which appears likely) means it’s necessary to slow down on area roadways. Allow extra time to get to work, or wherever, during the Morning Rush. By about 9 am, or sooner, the fog should dissipate with increasing sunshine.

We’ll also keep monitoring warm temperatures during the afternoon hours to see if we match, or exceed, record highs. On Tuesday afternoon we’re forecasting the middle 80’s (even including the Florida Keys!) That will put us very much in record range. Looking ahead, the warmth will continue over the next week. It’s a warm stretch that probably carries over into March. This persistent pattern will act to block fronts from sagging into south Florida. That means the rain stays away along with any noticeable cooling.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.