Keeping quiet

Our south Florida weather is quiet as we start the new week. That’s because high pressure is building back over the region behind a departing front. Expect nice and breezy conditions throughout Monday, along with a fair amount of sunshine. The brighter skies may be a welcome sight following a mostly cloudy weekend. Overall, drier air is now filtering in, limiting rain possibilities. Coastal areas will just have a remote chance at a brief shower (arriving from the ocean) during the early week time frame. The main weather story involves warmer then typical days and nights. Readings will range from 3 to 5 degrees above average this week and humidity readings will also be higher than usual, for November. The next possible weather change is several days away and we’re simply in a holding pattern until the next front arrives, perhaps next weekend. It’s too early to tell whether we’ll get a noticeable temperature drop (should the next cold front cross “cleanly” through the area). What we do know is that the long range jet stream, around one week from now, shows a projected and possibly significant dip by the middle of November. That could signal a “cool change” but since it’s still another 7 to 10 days away, there’s plenty of uncertainty. At least until the next front reaches us, look for daytime highs getting into the middle and possibly upper 80’s on a regular basis.