KEEPING COOL TONIGHT

Saturday’s cold front cleared South Florida during the evening hours and left pleasant conditions for us today. And if you like the cool weather then it will only get better from here. Much cooler and drier air will filter in overnight as our South Florida skies as wind speeds subside and skies remain mainly clear. Looks like it will continue to feel like winter with overnight temperatures dropping even more tonight than they did last night!
So how cool will our Monday morning temperatures get? Mainland areas can expect widespread mid to lower 50s in the morning while temperatures will drop into the lower 60s across the Keys. Some inland spots could even drop into the 40s tonight! But the afternoon won’t warm too much! Despite all of the sunshine we are expecting, afternoon high temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 70 once again. Remember our record heat ahead of Saturday’s cold front? Well afternoon temperatures on Monday will once again be about 15 degrees cooler than Saturday afternoon!
A nice stretch of cooler weather sticks around for a few days, with a reinforcing shot of cool air as we head into Wednesday. As it stands, tomorrow has the potential to be the coolest morning of the week for us! Morning temperatures all week long will start off on the cool side while afternoon high temperatures remain comfortably cool in the mid to lower 70s. A breezy onshore flow will help temperatures begin to rebound by the end of the week.