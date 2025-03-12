Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone got to enjoy some time outdoors yesterday as South Florida experienced the most beautiful day. After Monday’s front, temperature cooled down yesterday with the return of a northwest wind and dropped into the 50s for many of our mainland areas of Miami-Dade and Broward. Afternoon high temperatures also remained very comfortable in the upper 70s. It was almost a sin if you couldn’t spend just a few minutes outdoors! This morning we once again woke up to comfortably cool conditions with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across South Florida.

Today will be another gorgeous day across South Florida. An area of high-pressure will be directly overhead, which means apart from the sunshine, the low humidity and the pleasant temperatures, our wind pattern will be lighter than it has been in a few days. But as winds veer a bit off the water later this afternoon, our afternoon and high temperatures may be about a degree or too warmer than yesterday. Temperature should be nearing 80° today, which is actually what is normal this time of year for South Florida. Rain will once again remain out of the forecast as we get to enjoy plenty of outdoor time on these final days of ‘winter’.

Looking ahead into the second half of the work week, warmer winds out of the southeast and then eventually out of the south return to South Florida. This will cause a warming trend across the area through the rest of the work week. Our cold snaps continue to be brief as winter slowly nears the end. Heading into the weekend, the breeze will once again begin to build, possibly turning breezy to windy for South Florida. Gusts up to 25mph will be possible this weekend. And since our wind pattern will be out of the south all weekend long, afternoon high temperatures will once again reach the mid upper 80s with more humidity across the region. Sneak peek to next work week – another weak front comes through Monday and brings brief relief to South Florida.

Have a great afternoon!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

