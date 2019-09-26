Karen and Lorenzo (in the tropics)

We head into the homestretch of the week following two tropical systems. Both are far from south Florida (and any land, whatsoever) but that may be the only similarity between the two! Lorenzo is growing in size and strength, with winds up to 100 miles per hour, as of late Wednesday. Fortunately, the hurricane is over the far eastern Atlantic and already turning north. The result? It won’t be a threat for land areas. Meanwhile, Karen is a weak tropical storm. At times, on Wednesday, it didn’t even resemble an organized storm, looking very ragged. Even though the system may hang on for a few more days (and shift direction) it will likely stay weak and remain far from land.

Our south Florida weather is about as nice as it gets in late September. We’ll continue to have dry air in place with lower humidity levels. Nights have been getting into the low 70’s (slightly cooler than average, too). Subtle changes are coming by the time the weekend begins. Gradually, we’ll see the humidity creep up again, and the return of scattered rain showers. What will stay the same? Onshore winds will hold and a building breeze is in the forecast from the weekend through early next week.