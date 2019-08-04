JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT WE WERE DONE WITH THE RAIN….

Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Don’t let this morning’s sunshine fool you. Another round of heavy rain and numerous thunderstorms expected this afternoon across East Coast metro areas.

Remnants of tropical moisture & steamy temperatures will aid in the development of thunderstorms while a Southwest steering flow will help push any and all thunderstorms that DO develop towards the NNE. (yes, that means storms will push in our general direction). So be sure to take care of all outdoor errands through the first half of your day. Be sure to have that rain gear with you if you find yourself still out and about this afternoon.

Flooding will be big issue this afternoon as some spots across South Florida have already received more than 4-5″ of rain the last few days. On top of the additional heavy rainfall expected today, the new moon phase cycle has triggered higher than normal high tides, which has caused coastal tidal flooding across coastal areas of South Florida. Today’s rainfall will provide runoff as the ground is already saturated.

Showers should linger into this evening before fizzling out. And it looks like a similar stormy setup is expected for the start of the work week, which means Monday is forecast to be another wet and stormy one as we head into the afternoon.

Tuesday looks to be a transitional day before the weather pattern shifts back to a typical one for South Florida by the middle of the upcoming work week.

Quick check on the tropics….The National Hurricane Center has been keeping a close on a tropical wave, which at one point looked to be ready to develop into a tropical depression. Dry air over the Central Atlantic and strong upper level winds have kept this wave in check and now development of this system looks unlikely. Now THAT’S that we like like to hear!

