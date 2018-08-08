Just Plain Hot!

It was a quiet start to our Wednesday with limited showers over the Gulf and Atlantic waters.

Not so much rain, but a lot of steamy sunshine and high humidity. Sizzling highs in the low 90s will feel more like 100° to 105° for most of South Florida on Wednesday.

Models are scaling back on rain chances over the next few days due to the arrival of Saharan dust moving in from the Caribbean Sea. There is also an upper low supplying moisture and instability as it moves west of us, so we cannot entirely rule out pop-up storms.

With the developing sea breeze as high pressure sits over the Western Atlantic, expect showers and storms mainly over the western suburbs with isolated activity along the metro and coastal areas. It is just not looking as soggy as previously thought.

By the weekend, we will return to a typical summertime pattern with spotty showers and storms as the dust exits.

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Debby remains over the open Atlantic waters, but not for much longer. Weakening is expected by Wednesday night before fading over the cold waters of the northern Atlantic on Thursday.

