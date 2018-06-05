Just like summer

Summer levels of heat and humidity are here. Combined with the hot air, there’s enough moisture and instability for daytime storms to form. It’s a pattern we often see during the summer months and we’ve seen that come to life recently. Once a shower or storm develops, steering winds tend to carry the activity eastward. It’s worth noting that this “west to east” pattern is also why it has been exceptionally hot since the weekend. On Sunday and Monday, Miami hit 92-degrees (hottest of the year, at the time). That was surpassed on Tuesday when Miami reached 93 degrees, just shy of the high record for the date. The steamy conditions will continue into the middle of the week but there may be a bit more rain coverage along with possible storms. Once the clouds increase and showers begin, there will be some heat relief due to rain cooled air. Of course, it will only be temporary. On the weather map we’re still seeing high pressure hovering nearby. The center of the high is drifting southward now over the outer Straits. This pressure pattern is why we have such weak winds. Meanwhile, there’s a front over north Florida that’s stalling out and it can’t make progress closer to us. The only weather change coming yet this week includes a veer in winds that will bring back an Atlantic sea breeze. That will make it feel nicer around beach locations later this week. Also, it will take us back to a more traditional set up which steers any developing storms deeper inland (sending them westward) by Friday and the weekend.