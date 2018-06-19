Just like June? Not exactly.

These days are steamy but not especially stormy. Typically, these two go hand in hand when it comes to south Florida weather this time of year. Since the week began, there’s actually been a bit of dry air (and haze) working into the region from the ocean. At the heart of our pattern is high pressure and it bridges a good distance, from the eastern Gulf to the western Atlantic. It’s the main contributor to our quiet conditions including light winds. Don’t look for the high pressure area to hold very much longer, though. During the middle of the week, it loosens its grip while sagging south. In turn, winds will rotate out of the south (then southwest) allowing tropical moisture to expand. Wednesday will probably be the last of the “dry-ish” days this week. By Thursday, areas of rain will increase in coverage while storm chances ramp up for southeast Florida. It’s the kind of pattern where the morning hours will be fairly sunny (and scorching hot). Then, clouds build from the south and west as thunderstorms get more active in the afternoon. This type of “sunny, then stormy” set up will continue at last through the start of the weekend.