Just Gray… Rainmaker on the Way

The clouds did not clear out, but heavy shower activity hit a pause.

Expect light to moderate spotty showers to remain in the forecast for the rest of Tuesday. Lingering moisture will keep rain in the forecast for Wednesday as well.

Even more deep tropical moisture will make its way in our direction as we close out the work week from a disturbance in the Caribbean. Conditions are not favorable for development over the next couple of days.

But, the National Hurricane Center is giving this broad area of low pressure a medium chance for tropical development over the next 5 days as it drifts north into the Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of development, the main point to emphasize for Florida is an influx of deep tropical moisture expected in the days ahead. As a result, expect scattered showers and storms with anytime downpours by Memorial Day weekend.

