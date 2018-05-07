Just a weak front

A weak cold front continues to gradually cross south Florida. Since we’re in the month of May, cold fronts typically don’t change or lower our temperatures. This one is no different. There will be a brief drying trend as local moisture thins out (while not diminishing altogether) into Tuesday and a bit beyond. The pick for the sunniest, nicest day of the week will be on Wednesday. The reason? High pressure will be situated nearby… across the northeastern Gulf extending into the southeastern states with generally dry and stable air. Then, as the high weakens and departs, a series of weather changes will be heading our way deep into the work week. The most reliable forecast models indicate a moisture surge beginning Friday. Initially, deeper moisture should pull into south Florida from the south and east. That will “set the table” for more numerous showers and possible late week thunderstorms. There’s also a good chance we’ll see frequent clouds and batches of rain into the start of the weekend. Of course, weekend plans may highlight all the Mom’s, as Mother’s Day comes on Sunday. At this point, the goal may be to keep Mom dry! Our rain potential will be in the high (likely) range throughout the long run period. Some good news involves temperatures that won’t be quite as hot. That’s because sunshine will be minimized along with some cooling, passing showers.