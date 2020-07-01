July Starting Out HOT!

High pressure in the Gulf of Mexico and another one in the Atlantic is maintaining a light South-Southwest wind flow to trap the heat and haze over South Florida. Therefore, look for highs to range in the low to mid 90’s with some areas climbing into the upper 90’s. Combine the high humidity and temperatures will feel anywhere between 100 to 108 degrees each afternoon into the weekend.
Isolated to scattered showers and storms possible (mainly inland). A few could drift toward the Metro/Coastal locations of Broward and Miami-Dade late in the day. The pattern shifts by Sunday as more moisture moves in. Rain chances will go up!
Miami once again could shatter another record high. Yesterday checked in at 98 degrees!
All is quiet in the tropics for now. Several moving Westward tropical waves producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity.
Have a great day and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7