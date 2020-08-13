Josephine becomes earliest 10th named storm on record

On Thursday morning more showers and storms started increasing around the center of Tropical Depression #11, which is a sign of a strengthening system.

By 11 am, it became Tropical Storm Josephine.

Josephine sets a new record for the earliest 10th named storm in the Atlantic. The last title holder was Jose on August 22, 2005.

Forecast track and thinking remain the same. It will travel through warm waters with additional strengthening possible into Friday night. By the weekend, it will encounter a pocket of dry air and high wind shear coming into the system out of the southwest. This should cause Josephine to weaken gradually. Even some models indicating it can completely fall apart.

Right now, it will find a gap between high pressure to the east and a front around the southeast United States that could keep it from impacting land areas.

No advisories have been issued for the Leeward Islands and if anything changes, your Storm Station will let you know.

