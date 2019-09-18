Jerry becomes 10th named storm of 2019 season

7 Day Rain Trend

South Florida look forward to another mostly sunny and dry day. However, the breeze will build along the coast and it will get gusty on Thursday as a front nears from the North. Also, deeper moisture will be funneled in from the Atlantic bumping up our rain chances for the weekend.

Tracking Jerry

The tenth named storm of the 2019 season formed Wednesday morning in the Atlantic. It is located over 900 miles East of the Leeward Islands. On the forecast track, it will strengthen to a hurricane Thursday night or Friday passing near the Northern Leeward Islands. For now, Jerry will stay North of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola and to the East of the Bahamas including Turks and Caicos early Monday.

Most computer models are suggesting that a gap will develop between high pressure in the Atlantic and a front slipping off the East Coast of the United States. This will help Jerry turn Northward and we are keeping our fingers crossed away from land areas. We will continue to watch closely.

Hurricane Humberto

The outer bands are beginning to affect Bermuda and it is forecast to pass just Northwest and North of the area Wednesday night. Hurricane Warning remains in effect.

Rest of the Tropics

Imelda is pushing farther inland and expected to produce life-threatening flash flooding over portions of Texas. Models are forecasting up to 10 inches with isolated higher amounts over the next 72 hours.

Following two waves with a low chance to form over the next 5 days.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7