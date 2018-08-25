It’s the Weekend!

Summertime showers and storms will stick around for the weekend.

Expect spotty morning showers along the coastal and metro areas under partly sunny skies. The heating of the day and southeast winds will have showers & storms popping up over the inland areas by the afternoon hours.

Main hazards: frequent lightning, downpours and strong wind gusts possible with strong cells.

For the work week, pockets of deep tropical moisture will drift near South Florida. This will leave us unsettled for most of the work week. Expect scattered showers and storms with the potential for strong storms.

TROPICS

In the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Lane continues to fall apart. A tropical storm by Saturday morning, this system will keep a risk of torrential downpours leading to life-threatening land and mudslides as Lane continues its exits from the Island Chain.

Closer to home, outside of a few weak waves of no concern, there are no areas of interest for tropical development over the next 5 days.

