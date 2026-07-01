June wraps up with hotter than typical temperatures! Our south Florida highs have been overachieving since June 12 with a heat wave that remains intact.

What’s more impressive than scorching temperatures has been the lack of rain. Ft. Lauderdale only recorded 1-inch of rainfall for the entire month of June (and Miami had less than 2 inches)! Part of reason for rare summer drying, recently, has been episodes of Saharan Dust. The latest batch was breaking up over the south Florida Mainland Tuesday afternoon, as shown below in the orange-brown shading.

If you’re ready for a weather change, you won’t need to wait very long. With the departing dust comes a slug of moisture. Conditions will be primed for rainy and stormy periods south of a Front and Low Pressure disturbance. On Wednesday, activity is expected to crank up during the afternoon (possibly lingering into the evening and night, as well).

The weather map will look similar as the week continues with light winds off the ocean. Downpours will tend to “come and go” as is common this time of year. Be aware that with the damp setup and weak steering, we could (eventually) have instances of street flooding. As you finalize your holiday plans, you’ll want to have a backup just in case . As for the Fourth-cast, we’re still calling for highs in the lower 90’s with the heat index above 100º. Expect the familiar steam while rain chances hover around 50%.

Looking ahead, there’s no sign of any relief from the heat. Shown below, we’ll continue with hotter-than-usual temperatures. Occasionally, readings will scale back (briefly) at times of heavy rain in the area.

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