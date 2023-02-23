Our current warm streak in south Florida has continued for over a week (and it has plenty of life left)! Temperatures are running between 5 and 10-degrees above average for February. What’s even more impressive? As of Wednesday, we’re on pace to have the second warmest February on record! It comes, of course, with limited days left in the month.

The warm weather is courtesy of persistent high pressure that’s layered high above the region. That means we’re getting plenty of dry, stable, sinking air that warms with our southeast flow. Look for more days with bright sunshine and no rain as we round out this week. The next chance for a “minor change” comes in about a week (just as March begins). At that time, some forecast models show a weakening front heading in our direction. Although it’s awfully early to make a judgement, early consensus is showing limited impacts into south Florida. If the front holds, though, we could see some needed rain showers and a little cooling potential. Stay tuned.

