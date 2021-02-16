Isolated Strong to Severe Storms

South Florida we need the rain, not the storms as a front moves into the area. Ahead the air is very warm and unsettled providing for showers to develop. Storms are also in the forecast a few could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has place most of South Florida under a marginal risk of seeing storms producing heavy rainfall, dangerous frequent lightning, funnel clouds, gusty winds and waterspouts. We will see breaks from the activity, but expect occasional downpours to fire up during rush hour. A chance of showers possible through Wednesday morning.

Drier air filters in from the South as front lifts throughout the day Wednesday with warm temperatures sticking around the remainder of the week.

TODAY'S OUTLOOK: Expect scattered showers & storms today, with some turning severe. The strongest storms could pack damaging wind gusts, and we can't rule out a brief tornado. Heavy rain will be possible at times, leading to isolated flooding, as well. pic.twitter.com/bm0GVh9BBw — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 16, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7