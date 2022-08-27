Happy Saturday South Florida!

Grab your umbrella before you head out the door. A few isolated showers have popped up across the radar this morning, but continue to diminish as they push west.

Conditions should remain widely dry throughout the afternoon, leaving several hours of hot and sunny conditions for beaching and boating.

Temperatures will be near normal with afternoon highs in the low 90s, but humidity will once again cause the heat index to peak near 100.

Deep tropical moisture pushing in from the Southeast today along with the sea breeze in place this afternoon will help another round of showers and storms fire up into the evening.

Isolated showers and storms are in store for South Florida this evening! The better chance for heavy rainfall will remain inland and west. @7weather pic.twitter.com/F2MUHTaIo2 — Marina Neuman (@MarinaENeuman) August 27, 2022

While we may see a few isolated heavy showers throughout the Metro areas, the better chance for widespread coverage will remain inland and over the west coast, then diminishing later into the evening.

The deep tropical moisture that is pushing in will give us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, until drier conditions move in beginning Monday.

We’re also continuing to monitor two areas of potential development in the tropics.

As of 8 AM the National Hurricane Center has given the first disturbance a 30% chance for development in the next five days.

The latest Tropical Weather Outlook from the NHC maintains a 30% chance for potential development over the next 5 days. @7weather pic.twitter.com/YzlNngdbwp — Marina Neuman (@MarinaENeuman) August 27, 2022

The second area of potential development has maintained a 20% chance for development over the next five days.

The latest Tropical Weather Outlook from the NHC has maintained a 20% chance for development in the next 5 days for a second disturbance in the tropics. @7weather pic.twitter.com/3ZjIKZOUvq — Marina Neuman (@MarinaENeuman) August 27, 2022

We will keep you updated as we continue to track the tropics!

